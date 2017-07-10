The newly re-hyphenated Jay-Z's already-platinum 4:44 album has done a lot in its brief time on this Earth, and now it's going on the road. The 4:44 Tour will kick off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, Calif. and run through Dec. 21 in L.A. (Really getting that opening/closing love, SoCal.)

As the schedule currently stands, Hov'll hit his hometown just once, playing Brooklyn on Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. There is no Madison Square Garden date, although he'll do the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.