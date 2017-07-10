The newly re-hyphenated Jay-Z's already-platinum 4:44 album has done a lot in its brief time on this Earth, and now it's going on the road. The 4:44 Tour will kick off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, Calif. and run through Dec. 21 in L.A. (Really getting that opening/closing love, SoCal.)
As the schedule currently stands, Hov'll hit his hometown just once, playing Brooklyn on Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. There is no Madison Square Garden date, although he'll do the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.
Jay-Z most recently did the spectacular On the Run Tour with Beyoncé in mid-2014; his 52-show Magna Carter World Tour wrapped earlier that year.
Tidal subscribers get a presale starting today, July 10, at 12 p.m. ET. Head to sprint.tidal.com for more. July 13 begins Citi's private pass program, and July 14 all fans can buy tix starting at 10 a.m. local time.
Jay-Z's list of 2017 4:44 tour dates:
Oct. 27 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 12 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 29 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Dec. 2 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
Dec. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Dec. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
