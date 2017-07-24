Ross Lynch has fully shed his former Disney Channel sheen with the release of the first teaser trailer for My Friend Dahmer. 21-year-old Lynch is known for his work in Austin & Ally, the Teen Beach movies and the Walt Disney Records band R5. Now, though, he's breaking out in an entirely new way.
My Friend Dahmer depicts the side of the infamous serial killer that we rarely see: The time before he spiraled into darkness. Specifically, what his life was like in high school in Akron, Ohio.
Based on the graphic novel by John "Derf" Backderf (portrayed in the movie by Nat Wolff, a former Nickelodeon star), the film delves into Dahmer's early fascination with animals and bones ("I like bones. It's interests me, what's inside."), his parents' dysfunctional relationship, his dependency on alcohol and his outsider status at school. The creepy trailer is just a taste of what's to come when My Friend Dahmer is released later this year after premiering at Tribeca Film Festival in April to rave reviews.
Next, remember Ross Lynch's earlier days in this interview with R5:
