Get ready to GTL and do the Jersey Turnpike dance, because the Jersey Shore cast are officially reuniting! Everyone's favorite party animals will be part of E!'s upcoming Reunion Road Trip, which The Hollywood Reporter states is still under development.
The docuseries' premise is to "capture an epic show reunion as the cast drives down memory lane making familiar stops along the way—sharing stories, revisiting hot spots and catching up on each other's current lives." Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley will open up the show for the pilot episode, as they cruise around together while reflecting on all the wild moments they had on the show as well as their long-lasting friendships almost a decade after Jersey Shore's premiere.
Greg Lipstone, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Emily Mayer and Lauren Stevens will executive produce Reunion Road Trip. They are looking for other cast members from scripted and unscripted series for the E! show but haven't confirmed anything just yet. Jersey Shore ran on MTV from 2009-2012 for six seasons. The popular show later gave birth to two spinoff series: Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project. The Jersey Shore cast recently made headlines when they shot a Burger King commercial. The only member missing was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, so it'll be interesting to see if he actually shows up for the reunion special.
As of now, there's no word on when Reunion Road Trip will premiere on E!. But in the meantime, watch Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi discuss the Post-Trump New Celebrity Apprentice with Fuse:
