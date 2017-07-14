Get ready to GTL and do the Jersey Turnpike dance, because the Jersey Shore cast are officially reuniting! Everyone's favorite party animals will be part of E!'s upcoming Reunion Road Trip, which The Hollywood Reporter states is still under development.

The docuseries' premise is to "capture an epic show reunion as the cast drives down memory lane making familiar stops along the way—sharing stories, revisiting hot spots and catching up on each other's current lives." Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley will open up the show for the pilot episode, as they cruise around together while reflecting on all the wild moments they had on the show as well as their long-lasting friendships almost a decade after Jersey Shore's premiere.