How could anyone forget the glorious moment in pop culture history when Jessica Simspon confused chicken for tuna in the debut episode of MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica? Well, it turns out that it wasn't definitely not an act. Sue Kolinsky, one of the producers of the show for all three seasons, reflected on the moment in a Complex interview. "There were times when we were like, 'Hm, does she really not know what this means?' I truly believe the whole 'chicken & fish' situation was accurate. She really did not know," Kolinsky said of Simpson's "dumb blonde" flub. "I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, 'it's in rigor mortis' and Jessica said, 'Riga-what?' I truly believe she didn't know what that meant."

The producer also weighed in on Simpson's divorce to Nick Lachey, which occurred shortly after Newlyweds wrapped up in 2005. "You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people. He was a blue collar guy—he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things," she explained. "He was frugal, and she had excessive taste. In the end they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music." The couple got married on Oct. 26, 2002 and filed for divorce on Dec. 16, 2005. Fast forward to nearly 14 years after the classic "Chicken of the Sea" incident, Simpson poked fun of herself and the flub. "It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods," the entertainer tweeted over the weekend in response to this headline: “Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna." It turns out a farm had to recall 440 pounds of their buffalo chicken salad after the grocery store's employees discovered that it actually contained tuna.

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017