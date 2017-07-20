Do you wanna play a game? One of the most frightening horror movie franchises makes a welcomed return, as the new Jigsaw trailer debuts today (July 20).

The clip is filled with over two minutes of just about every scary element we've come to love from Saw: intense jump cuts, the squealing helpers donning pig masks, John Kramer's/Jigsaw Killer's devilish voice, and that creepy-as-all-hell puppet. It's also interesting to see the new games the new murderers have conjured up that intends to kill people in the most inhumane and gruesome way possible. We'd like to apologize for the imminent nightmares in advance.