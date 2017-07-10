J.K. Rowling's always offering up little bits of writing (or Harry Potter revisions/additions/commentary) in unexpected forms and places. But when it comes to a political children's book in fairy tale form, she took her game to the top tier.
Asked by Christiane Amanpour about the rumored project, Rowling said:
"I don't know whether I'll ever publish that. But I—I will tell you this: The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that's not really my birthday, was 'come as your own private nightmare.' And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published, but it's actually hanging in a wardrobe currently."
The full forthcoming interview will center on Rowling's Lumos charity. Its mission statement:
"No child should be denied a family life because they are poor, disabled or from an ethnic minority. Lumos works to support the 8 million children in institutions worldwide to regain their right to a family life and to end the institutionalisation of children."
In December, Rowling told Twitter she's working on two books simultaneously. She's published three detective novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, and her last full book under her own name came almost five years ago with The Casual Vacancy. Next up is Galbraith's Lethal White, another Cormoran Strike novel.
