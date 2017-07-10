J.K. Rowling's always offering up little bits of writing (or Harry Potter revisions/additions/commentary) in unexpected forms and places. But when it comes to a political children's book in fairy tale form, she took her game to the top tier.

Asked by Christiane Amanpour about the rumored project, Rowling said:

"I don't know whether I'll ever publish that. But I—I will tell you this: The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that's not really my birthday, was 'come as your own private nightmare.' And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published, but it's actually hanging in a wardrobe currently."