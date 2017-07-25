While Justin Bieber's decision to cancel the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour was met with mixed reactions, there is one artist defending the singer's decision.

John Mayer spoke out about the news, saying the singer was likely looking out for his health. "When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," he wrote on Twitter. "We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too." See below: