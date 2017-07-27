The singer was leaving a service at Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills before striking the photog while slowly driving out of a driveway. TMZ has video of the incident which shows Bieber surrounded by paparazzi which you can watch here .

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi photographer with his pick-up truck on Wednesday night (July 27).

Per Huffington Post, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed the 23-year-old "unintentionally hit a member of the paparazzi" adding that Bieber "remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers."

No citations were issued while the photographer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.