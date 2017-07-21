The fan wrote to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture asking why there were no Purpose Tour dates in China and the Bureau actually responded , via a statement released on their website earlier this week. Essentially Justin Bieber is currently banned from performing in China.

Justin Bieber 's Purpose World Tour has been going strong for nearly a year and a half now. In late September Bieber heads to Asia for a handful of shows, kicking off in Tokyo, Japan. There's one problem: There are no shows set in mainland China, where it's safe to assume Bieber has countless fans. One upset Chinese Belieber got to the bottom of it.

The bureau's reply to the fan first praises Bieber's talent: "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer." The statement goes on to explain "In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers."

Bieber's highly publicized "bad behavior" is not news to most people, but it's worth noting most of it happened a few years ago. The Chinese government's statement ends on a somewhat hopeful note about future Bieber performances in China: "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."

For context, Bieber is definitely not the first Western pop artist banned from performing in China. Even Lady Gaga was banned, twice–the second time merely for meeting with the Dalai Lama. It seems the Chinese government is very strict when it comes to allowing foreign artists, and often Western artists, to perform in their country.

