This isn't a good day for Beliebers, as Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour. The pop star's team made the announcement on Monday afternoon, with no clear explanation other than "unforeseen circumstances." Read the full statement below:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The news comes after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture revealed Bieber is currently banned from performing in China. "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer," their statement to a curious fan explained. "In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers."