With K-pop fans might still have withdrawal sadness from the New York edition of KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota ending last month, the upcoming Los Angeles date is quickly becoming a must-attend event with the addition of two exciting and unique new acts. Co-ed quartet K.A.R.D and reality singing competition stars Wanna One will all join the massive Korean-culture festival in August.
Alongside at least one more still-to-be-revealed act coming for the LA date before tickets go on sale on July 14, the groups will meet attendees and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get combo tickets (for the concert and convention) as early as July 14 with separate convention and Klub KCON tickets going on sale July 21. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.
K.A.R.D is a rare co-ed group in the K-pop world with the quartet garnering a sizable online following with their three, trendy moombahton-inspired buzz singles ahead of making their official debut with the single "Hola Hola" on July 19.
Meanwhile, Wanna One is the 11-member boy band that was created from the sensational second season of Korean reality show Produce 101 that has viewers whittle down 101 K-pop hopefuls to create a temporary boy band that will stay together for one year. Similar what the 11-member girl group that was created on the first season of Produce 101 last year with I.O.I, KCON LA will mark Wanna One's first (and potentially only) U.S. performance.
KCON returns to Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20. Combination KCON 2017 LA tickets will go on sale at 10am PST on July 14 with tickets for the convention and Klub KCON on sale on the 21st.
Stay tuned for more artist annoucements and reveals. See the full lineup below:
KCON Los Angeles:
Girl's Day
VIXX
Seventeen
Cosmic GIrls
Astro
Heize
NCT 127
SF9
K.A.R.D
Wanna One
