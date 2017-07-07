With K-pop fans might still have withdrawal sadness from the New York edition of KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota ending last month, the upcoming Los Angeles date is quickly becoming a must-attend event with the addition of two exciting and unique new acts. Co-ed quartet K.A.R.D and reality singing competition stars Wanna One will all join the massive Korean-culture festival in August.

Alongside at least one more still-to-be-revealed act coming for the LA date before tickets go on sale on July 14, the groups will meet attendees and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get combo tickets (for the concert and convention) as early as July 14 with separate convention and Klub KCON tickets going on sale July 21. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.