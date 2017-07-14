All the artists for KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota have been announced...and the the world's largest Korean-culture festival finalizing their upcoming Los Angeles lineup with two major boy bands. Super Junior-D&E, the duo unit of veteran act Super Junior, along with GOT7 both join the massive festival in August.
Both groups will meet attendees and take the stage at LA's famous Staples Center. Fans can get combo tickets (for the concert and convention) when they go on sale this Friday, July 14, with single-day concert tickets on sale Monday, July 17, and separate convention and Klub KCON tickets going on sale Friday, July 21. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.
GOT7 is one of the K-pop's most active boy bands right now with the seven-member outfit continuing to rise in the rankings, most recently landing another major success with their Flight Log: Arrival album that topped charts in Korea and America. The boys visited KCON Los Angeles in 2015, held their own tour in 2016, and now return again for more fun with their U.S. fans.
Meanwhile, Super Junior-D&E is a sub-group of long-running outfit Super Junior made up of members Donghae and Eunhyuk. For the past two years, both singers were completing South Korea's required military service with the KCON LA date set to be a much-welcomed return to K-pop life once they're both released this month. The guys will likely perform their past singles "Oppa, Oppa" and "Growing Pains," and hopefully some new tunes.
KCON returns to Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20. Combination KCON 2017 LA tickets will go on sale at 10am PST on July 14. Single-day concert tickets on sale July 17 and separate convention and Klub KCON tickets go on sale Friday, July 21. See the full lineup broken up by day below:
KCON Los Angeles
Saturday, August 19:
Super Junior-D&E
Girl's Day
VIXX
Seventeen
Cosmic Girls
SF9
Sunday, August 20:
GOT7
Astro
Heize
NCT 127
K.A.R.D
WannaOne
Best Photos From KCON 2017 NY: Highlight, CNBLUE, Twice, NCT 127, GFriend & More
A beautiful variety of K-pop superstars and Korean-culture activities took over the Prudential Center arena for two nights of concerts and fun. Here's the shots of all the action
