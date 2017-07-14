All the artists for KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota have been announced...and the the world's largest Korean-culture festival finalizing their upcoming Los Angeles lineup with two major boy bands. Super Junior-D&E, the duo unit of veteran act Super Junior, along with GOT7 both join the massive festival in August.

Both groups will meet attendees and take the stage at LA's famous Staples Center. Fans can get combo tickets (for the concert and convention) when they go on sale this Friday, July 14, with single-day concert tickets on sale Monday, July 17, and separate convention and Klub KCON tickets going on sale Friday, July 21. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.