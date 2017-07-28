And the gorgeous visuals off Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. album just. keep. coming. K Dot just dropped the video for his Rihanna collaboration "LOYALTY." and it's the stuff dreams are made of, literally. The surreal video depicts the chart-topping duo in various risky situations, including Kendrick literally holding on to Rihanna dangling off the side of a skyscraper!

The video is directed by Dave Meyers & the little homies, who also directed Kendrick's gorgeous "HUMBLE." video, which just landed Kendrick the most nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.