And the gorgeous visuals off Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. album just. keep. coming. K Dot just dropped the video for his Rihanna collaboration "LOYALTY." and it's the stuff dreams are made of, literally. The surreal video depicts the chart-topping duo in various risky situations, including Kendrick literally holding on to Rihanna dangling off the side of a skyscraper!
The video is directed by Dave Meyers & the little homies, who also directed Kendrick's gorgeous "HUMBLE." video, which just landed Kendrick the most nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
This has been a particularly visual-heavy era for Kendrick, as "LOYALTY." is the fourth music video released off the DAMN. album, which dropped in April. Recently DAMN. became the first and only (so far) album released in 2017 to be certified double platinum by the RIAA for sales of over two million copies.
Watch the sexy video above now. Below, watch Kendrick tell Fuse about wanting to bring hope to his hometown of Compton, in a throwback interview from Coachella 2012:
