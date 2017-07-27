Watch the new video to "Learn to Let Go" above that sees the Kesha Rose we know and love today looking back at childhood home videos with tapes of a family stroll through the woods, jumping on her childhood bed and performing at a school puppet show, all of which influence the the singer in her new visual. It's all a gorgeous (and adorable) metaphor for Kesha embracing her inner child and getting back to the more carefree, kid ways.

"This song, and the ideas behind it, were a big part of this record," Kesha wrote in an essay for Huffington Post. "This idea of learning to let the negative things go has been extremely helpful for me over the last few years, and I hope it resonates with others."

"Learn to Let Go" follows the intimate anthem "Praying" and the empowering "Woman" in lead up to Kesha's new album Rainbow, out on Aug. 11, marking her first LP in five years.

