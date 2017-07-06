Kesha makes a welcomed return to music with her emotionally-driven new single, "Praying." It is the singer's first taste of new solo tunes in four years. While it's been a long, frustrating and tearful wait for both Kesha and her fans, she has proved it was worth it. She wrote "Praying" with Ryan Lewis (who also produced it), Ben Abraham and Andrew Joslyn. It signifies a new, refreshed era for Kesha, as she pours all of the gripping emotions she's been going through amid the vitriolic legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. "Am I dead? Or is this one of those dreams, those horrible dreams that seem like they last forever? If I'm alive, why?" she asks in the mournful opening monologue of the video. "If there's a God or whatever, something...somewhere...why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I've ever known?" Stranded. What is the lesson? What is the point? God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much."

The gospel-tinged ballad then kicks in as Kesha displays just how much her vocals have grown while they soar above cathartic piano-based melodies. In an essay written for Lenny Letter, she beautifully explains the depths of "Praying": It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn't want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark. I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record. I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don't give up on yourself. "Praying" was written about that moment when the sun starts peeking through the darkest storm clouds, creating the most beautiful rainbow. Once you realize that you will in fact be OK, you want to spread love and healing. If you feel like someone has wronged you, get rid of that hate, because it will just create more negativity. One thing that has brought me great relief is praying for those people. Being angry and resentful will do nothing but increase your own stress and anxiety—and hate is the fuel that grows the viruses. Don't let anyone steal your happiness!