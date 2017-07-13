"Woman" gets an equally explosive video (co-directed by Kesha and her brother Lagan Sebert), as the singer channels her inner Elvis and writhes around a bar's dancefloor while rocking a glittery gold suit. "I'm a motherf-cking woman, baby, alright / I don't need a man to be holding me too tight / I'm a motherf-cking woman, baby, that's right / I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight," she sings on the punchy chorus. The vibe will take you back to the glory days of Animal with just a little more finesse and maturity.

Following the heartbreaking "Praying" ballad , Kesha returns to her party girl roots with new song "Woman." The stomping, expletive-filled anthem is all about female empowerment and features Dap-Kings on the horns.

Kesha also penned a reflective and lengthy essay for Rolling Stone to accompany the track. She recalls the moment she wanted to hop in the studio to record it with co-writers Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel:

"That day in particular I felt like I had earned the right call myself a motherfucking woman. I have always been a feminist, but for much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out. In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female. We hold the key to humanity. We decide if we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. That is power. I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. (Yes, men, this song can be for you too.)

It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism. That day was one of the best writing sessions of my life. It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I'll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music."

The singer's upcoming third album Rainbow will be released on Aug. 11 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. It marks the follow-up to 2012's Warrior and her "True Colors" collaboration with Zedd that dropped last April. Next, check out our roundup of Kesha's best deep cuts and listen to this Pop Chat podcast roundtable discussion about the singer's recent legal battles: