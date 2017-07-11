Gods, can ye believe it? We're just five days away from Game of Thrones Season 7, after a wait longer than the Targaryen plot to reclaim the Seven Kingdoms. Helping us breathe a little slower as we hyperventilate about wars to come is Kit Harington, a.k.a. Jon Snow, auditioning for a bunch of other Thrones characters.

Watch above as Jimmy Kimmel Live! gets Handsome Harington to do his best "Kersei" Lannister, Arya Stark, Ygritte (with a Nerf bow), Old Testament–looking Hodor and Daenerys with fake breasts strapped on.