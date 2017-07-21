Both fans of Linkin Park and fellow musicians have shared their compassionate and heartfelt words regarding Chester Bennington's untimely death. Yet Brian "Head" Welch's expressed his sorrow in a different manner. The Korn guitarist is being slammed for his comments about Bennington's suicide.

"Enough is enough!" he wrote on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. "Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!" Welch continued:

"Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide shit! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!



I'm sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I'm just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings. Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time."