Both fans of Linkin Park and fellow musicians have shared their compassionate and heartfelt words regarding Chester Bennington's untimely death. Yet Brian "Head" Welch's expressed his sorrow in a different manner. The Korn guitarist is being slammed for his comments about Bennington's suicide.
"Enough is enough!" he wrote on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. "Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!" Welch continued:
"Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide shit! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!
I'm sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I'm just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings. Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time."
The post was called out by fans of Korn and Linkin Park, with some asking Welch to take it down as a form of respect. "As a hardcore fan of you and Korn, this is an awful time to post such an opinion," one person wrote. "I may agree with you on it to an extent, and I do agree it is the cowardly way out, but don't belittle the man in a time of grieving and sadness for his family, friends, and fans. Come on man.."
"It is always disappointing to me when I see people freak out and call suicide 'cowardly' or compare their experience to someone's else's," another fan exclaimed. "Calling it 'cowardly' shows a lack of empathy, understanding and love. Be pissed.. be hurt.. just don't judge and shame someone else's position when they took their leave."
Following the initial post, Welch uploaded a video explaining that he's "feeling a range of emotions." "We are a small community in the rock world. It's so crazy...I got mad and sad and grieving. I know everybody is out there. But I just don't want it to happen anymore, you know," the Korn guitarist stated in the video.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours, 7 days a week for providing support: 1 (800) 273-8255.
