Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky have been friends for a long time (the rapper famously appeared in 2012's "National Anthem" video). The two have finally come together for two new collaborations, "Summer Bummer" and "Groupie Love," which premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show today.
"Summer Bummer" (produced by Boi-1da) also features rising rapper and Rocky's friend Playboi Carti that is a bubbling underground club haunt that will make diehard Del Rey fans happy. The singer sinks deep into the sounds that made her loved on Born to Die as she sexily muses about wanting an undercover lover. Carti adds in his blippy adlibs above the rumbling production while Rocky provides a suave guest verse that complements Del Rey's Lolita style.
Next up is "Groupie Love" with Rocky, which is more of a sweeping ballad that is inspired by Del Rey's love for vintage '60s pop. "This is my life, you by my side / Key lime and perfume and festivals / Taking our dreams, turning them to things / It's like magic, babe, isn't life wonderful?" she sings over lush, orchestral melodies that will have you dreaming of dancing in your red dress in the warm moonlight. Both tracks come after "Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind," "Lust For Life" featuring The Weeknd and "Love."
Del Rey has even more collaborations on her upcoming fourth album. In a Dazed and Confused interview, she stated she worked with Sean Lennon on "Tomorrow Never Came." The singer also announced the title of her song with Stevie Nicks: “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.” “She’s everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly," Del Rey told KROQ. "She loved the track and she added so much to it.” Here's the full tracklist:
Lust For Life
1. Love
2. Lust for Life (ft. The Weeknd)
3. 13 Beaches
4. Cherry
5. White Mustang
6. Summer Bummer (ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti)
7. Groupie Love (ft. A$AP Rocky)
8. In My Feelings
9. Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind
10. God Bless America - And all the Beautiful Women in It
11. When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing
12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (ft. Stevie Nicks)
13. Tomorrow Never Came (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)
14. Heroin
15. Change
16. Get Free
Lust for Life, the follow-up to 2015's Honeymoon, will arrive on July 21. Before then, read our Born to Die album retrospective for its 5th anniversary and watch a throwback Fuse interview where Lana Del Rey discusses her "Born to Die" music video and live performances:
