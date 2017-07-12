Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky have been friends for a long time (the rapper famously appeared in 2012's "National Anthem" video). The two have finally come together for two new collaborations, "Summer Bummer" and "Groupie Love," which premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show today. "Summer Bummer" (produced by Boi-1da) also features rising rapper and Rocky's friend Playboi Carti that is a bubbling underground club haunt that will make diehard Del Rey fans happy. The singer sinks deep into the sounds that made her loved on Born to Die as she sexily muses about wanting an undercover lover. Carti adds in his blippy adlibs above the rumbling production while Rocky provides a suave guest verse that complements Del Rey's Lolita style.

Next up is "Groupie Love" with Rocky, which is more of a sweeping ballad that is inspired by Del Rey's love for vintage '60s pop. "This is my life, you by my side / Key lime and perfume and festivals / Taking our dreams, turning them to things / It's like magic, babe, isn't life wonderful?" she sings over lush, orchestral melodies that will have you dreaming of dancing in your red dress in the warm moonlight. Both tracks come after "Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind," "Lust For Life" featuring The Weeknd and "Love."