Lana Del Rey's 'Lust For Life' Album: The 16 Most Poignant Lyrics
The melancholic singer's fifth album finds her more self-aware than ever and returning to her raw roots
Love, I said real love is like feeling no fear
When you're standing in the face of danger
'Cause you just want it so much
A touch from your real love
Is like heaven taking the place of something evil
And lettin' it burn off from the rush, yeah, yeah (fuck)
Best played when: You need another good reason to stay with him.
I got a feeling in my bones
Tattoo on my face, swimmin' in my safe
Can't get you out of my veins (yeah, yeah)
You can't escape my affection (yah, yeah)
Wrap you up in my daisy chains
Best played when: Having drunken kisses atop a Brooklyn rooftop while the sun sets
You're in the bar, playing guitar
I'm trying not to let the crowd next to me
It's so hard sometimes with the star
When you have to share him with everybody
You're in the club, living it up
I'm trying not to let the crowd notice me
It's so sweet, swingin' to the beat
When I know that you're doing it all for me
Best played when: You're home alone waiting for your man to leave his main girl and finally crawl in your bed afterhours.
I waited for you
In the spot you said to wait
In the city, on a park bench
In the middle of the pouring rain
'Cause I adored youI just wanted things to be the same
You said to meet me up there tomorrow
But tomorrow never came
Best played when: The tears just won't stop running down your cheeks.
Finally, gone is the burden
Of the crowding way of being
That comes from energies combined
Like my part was I was not discerning
And you, as we found out, were not in your right mind
Best played when: You need that push to get toxic people out your life and shine a positive light on yourself.
