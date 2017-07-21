FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Make You Feel Crazy, Crazy

Lana Del Rey's 'Lust For Life' Album: The 16 Most Poignant Lyrics

The melancholic singer's fifth album finds her more self-aware than ever and returning to her raw roots

1 / 16

"Love"

Look at you kids with your vintage music
Comin' through satellites while cruisin'
You're part of the past, but now you're the future
Signals crossing can get confusing

Best played when: Your nostalgic dreams of living in carefree '70s America just won't stop.

1 / 16
2 / 16

"Lust For Life"

'Cause we're the masters of our own fate
We're the captains of our own souls
There's no way for us to come today
'Cause boy we're gold, boy we're gold

Best played when: You're longing for that bad boy from the bar to call you back.

2 / 16
3 / 16

"13 Beaches"

But I still get lonely
And baby, only then do I let myself recline
Can I let go, and let your memory dance
In the ballroom of my mind
Across the county line

Best played when: You desperately need an escape from the horrors of reality.

3 / 16
4 / 16

"Cherry"

Love, I said real love is like feeling no fear
When you're standing in the face of danger
'Cause you just want it so much
A touch from your real love
Is like heaven taking the place of something evil
And lettin' it burn off from the rush, yeah, yeah (fuck)

Best played when: You need another good reason to stay with him.

4 / 16
5 / 16

"White Mustang"

Slippin' on my dress in soft filters
Everybody said you're a killer
But I couldn't stop the way I was feeling
The day your record dropped

Best played when: You can't shake off the idea of f-cking that hot guy in the band.

5 / 16
6 / 16

"Summer Bummer" feat. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti

I got a feeling in my bones
Tattoo on my face, swimmin' in my safe
Can't get you out of my veins (yeah, yeah)
You can't escape my affection (yah, yeah)
Wrap you up in my daisy chains

Best played when: Having drunken kisses atop a Brooklyn rooftop while the sun sets

6 / 16
7 / 16

"Groupie Love" feat. A$AP Rocky

You're in the bar, playing guitar
I'm trying not to let the crowd next to me
It's so hard sometimes with the star
When you have to share him with everybody
You're in the club, living it up
I'm trying not to let the crowd notice me
It's so sweet, swingin' to the beat
When I know that you're doing it all for me

Best played when: You're home alone waiting for your man to leave his main girl and finally crawl in your bed afterhours.

7 / 16
8 / 16

"In My Feelings"

I'm crying while I'm cummin'
Making love while I'm making good money
Sobbin' in my cup of coffee
Because I fell for another loser

Best played when: After you pick up the shattered pieces of the wine glass you threw on the wall after a bad breakup.

8 / 16
9 / 16

"Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind"

Doesn't take a genius to know what you've got going
And to not wanna lose it 'cause they lost their minds

Best played when: You're trying to figure out when the state of the world will get better.

9 / 16
10 / 16

"God Bless America – and All the Beautiful Women in It"

Even when I'm alone
I'm not lonelyI hear the sweetest melodies (sweetest melodies)
On the fire escapes of the city
Sounds like I am free

Best played when: You're seeking comfort from your best girlfriends.

10 / 16
11 / 16

"When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing"

Is it the end of America?
No, it's only the beginning
If we hold on to hope, we'll have a happy ending
When the world was at war before
We just kept dancing

Best played when: You're seriously contemplating leaving this godforsaken country.

11 / 16
12 / 16

"Beautiful People Beautiful Problems" feat. Stevie Nicks

We get so tired and we complain
'Bout how it's hard to live
It's more than just a video game

Best played when: You're excited to get that old-school Lana back.

12 / 16
13 / 16

"Tomorrow Never Came" feat. Sean Ono Lennon

I waited for you
In the spot you said to wait
In the city, on a park bench
In the middle of the pouring rain
'Cause I adored youI just wanted things to be the same
You said to meet me up there tomorrow
But tomorrow never came

Best played when: The tears just won't stop running down your cheeks.

13 / 16
14 / 16

"Heroin"

I'm flying to the moon again, dreaming about heroin
And how it gave you everything and took your life away

Best played when: Life is getting to you in the worse possible way.

14 / 16
15 / 16

"Change"

There's something in the wind, I can feel it blowing in
It's coming in softly on the wings of a bomb

Best played when: You're holding on hope, knowing things will get better.

15 / 16
16 / 16

"Get Free"

Finally, gone is the burden
Of the crowding way of being
That comes from energies combined
Like my part was I was not discerning
And you, as we found out, were not in your right mind

Best played when: You need that push to get toxic people out your life and shine a positive light on yourself.

16 / 16
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    July 19: Hangin' With French

    Today Fuse spent an "Unforgettable" afternoon with French Montana chatting about his new album Jungle Rules, his basketball fandom and more. Check out this exclusive photo from the set as Fuse.tv digital editor Bianca Gracie Snapchats with French. Add Fuse on Snapchat (username: fusetv) to watch French on our story now, and keep an eye on Fuse.tv for the full interview coming soon.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    New Music

    Hear Two New Lana Del Rey Songs With A$AP Rocky

    List

    The 20 Albums That Will Rule Summer 2017

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2012: Lana Del Rey Anticipates Release of Debut LP 'Born to Die'

    New Video

    Watch Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd's Hazy 'Lust For Life' Video

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 07: Lana Del Rey performs during the 2016 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate PaNew Music

    Hear Lana Del Rey's New 'Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind' Song

    News

    Lana Del Rey & Stevie Nicks Recorded a Song Together

    New Music

    Stream Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd's Sultry 'Lust For Life' Collab

    Up in the Woods

    Watch Lana Del Rey Sing a New Song in the Woods

    Load More