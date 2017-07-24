Remember when Lana Del Rey posted that mysterious tweet that referenced a "binding" ritual against Donald Trump? Well the singer has confirmed she was indeed using witchcraft against the president.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of sh-t," Del Rey told NME in a recent interview. “I’m in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.” Well there you have it folks! Her power officially extends far beyond music.