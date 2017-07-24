Remember when Lana Del Rey posted that mysterious tweet that referenced a "binding" ritual against Donald Trump? Well the singer has confirmed she was indeed using witchcraft against the president.
“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of sh-t," Del Rey told NME in a recent interview. “I’m in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.” Well there you have it folks! Her power officially extends far beyond music.
Back in February, Del Rey asked her fans to gather special ingredients for the ritual. "At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23… Ingredients can b found online," she tweeted. Her representative later confirmed to Pitchfork that the tweet was in reference to the ritual dates. Those specific dates line up with the “waning crescent moon ritual dates," which which occult followers believe are perfect times to get rid of stress and negative energy.
At the stroke of midnight— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 24, 2017
Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23
❤️
Ingredients can b found online
🍰 pic.twitter.com/PsjNpIODZE
The singer's fifth album Lust For Life was released on July 21, and includes guests like A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Stevie Nicks. Next up, watch a throwback Fuse interview where Lana Del Rey discusses her "Born to Die" music video and live performances:
