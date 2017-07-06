Our favorite The Hills star is now a mom! Lauren Conrad, who will always be affectionately known as L.C., welcomed her first child with husband William Tell. The media personality/fashion designer gave birth on Wednesday afternoon (July 5), PEOPLE reports.
"We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!” the couple told the magazine about their new bundle of joy Liam James. As for their dogs' reactions? “Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure …” Conrad and Tell (the former guitarist of Something Corporate), got married in Sept. 2014 at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.
Conrad first announced she was pregnant with an adorable sonogram post. Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...," she wrote on Instagram. The former reality star is the second from The Hills clan to have a baby. Audrina Patridge gave birth to her daughter Kirra Max in June 2016. Whitney Port announced in February that she's expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman, while Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also awaiting their new baby.
