The legendary Texas Chainsaw Massacre story continues in the new Leatherface trailer, which premiered on Bloody Disgusting. It teases the upcoming film with endless (it honestly never stops) amounts of blood. Note: definitely don't watch this if you're about to dive into your early afternoon lunch!

While the trailer doesn't give too much insight to the newly rendered plot, what it does give is short clips that will fill you up with gory nostalgia: Leatherface making and trying on that infamously horrid human mask, the Sawyer family enjoying a wholesome dinner, murderous sheriffs and—of course—the bloody chainsaw that leads to infinite deaths. It's all set to a childlike lullaby-sounding tune that makes the trailer even more chilling.