The legendary Texas Chainsaw Massacre story continues in the new Leatherface trailer, which premiered on Bloody Disgusting. It teases the upcoming film with endless (it honestly never stops) amounts of blood. Note: definitely don't watch this if you're about to dive into your early afternoon lunch!
While the trailer doesn't give too much insight to the newly rendered plot, what it does give is short clips that will fill you up with gory nostalgia: Leatherface making and trying on that infamously horrid human mask, the Sawyer family enjoying a wholesome dinner, murderous sheriffs and—of course—the bloody chainsaw that leads to infinite deaths. It's all set to a childlike lullaby-sounding tune that makes the trailer even more chilling.
Leatherface is directed by French duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the guys behind 2007's creeptastic Inside. It will make its exclusive DirecTV premiere on Sept. 21, 2017, which will be followed by a limited theatrical run and full VOD release via Lionsgate set for Oct. 20, 2017. Leatherface follows 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D that was a sequel to the original 1974 film. A remake of the original (starring Jessica Biel and Jonathan Tucker) was previously released in 2003 and was met with polarizing reviews.
