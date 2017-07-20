Ryan Murphy continues to draw his friends in the American Horror Story world, as he announced Lena Dunham will be joining Season 7. “Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” he tweeted last night. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”
Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017
This marks the Girls star's debut venture in TV horror land. She is the latest actor to join the new AHS season, following Arrow's Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You, Nip/Tuck) and Scream Queens' Billie Lourd. The only confirmed series regulars at the moment are fan favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.
As with all of Murphy's announcements, Dunham's role has not yet been revealed. Neither is the Season 7 premiere date for that matter. Murphy and AHS co-creator Brad Falchuk have remained pretty tight-lipped about what's to come, but we do know the plot will revolve around the 2016 presidential election. It was also confirmed last week that Freak Show's Twisty the Clown will make a chilling return.
While we don't know what Dunham plans to contribute to AHS, the internet was none to happy about the casting decision. Scroll down to see some of the polarizing reactions below.
"Lena Dunham will be joining American Horror Story next season" pic.twitter.com/sm46SfyhMO— Jon (@prasejeebus) July 20, 2017
We asked for a Coven 2, a Jessica Lange return, hell a season about the aliens from Asylum and what does Ryan give us? Fucking LENA DUNHAM pic.twitter.com/pXFfN2CiFr— 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) July 20, 2017
They cancelled Scream Queens just to give us a Lena Dunham season of AHS pic.twitter.com/A5L5s4ELuJ— la bella vita (@drugproblem) July 20, 2017
Me when I first heard about Lena Dunham being on AHS vs. coming to the conclusion that she'll die a gruesome death in the first episode pic.twitter.com/2679cjDcfk— ♡owen♡ (@xowenm) July 20, 2017
ahs fandom: we want taissa, jessica and lily back as regulars— isa (@brklynbabyy) July 20, 2017
Ryan: Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN H-
When you hear Lena Dunham is joining the new season of American Horror Story.... #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/Xhsg1a1Mqr— Austin (@AustinCTweets) July 20, 2017
us: we want lily rabe! we want angela bassett! we want zachary quinto!— kristen (@rupaulsons) July 20, 2017
ryan murphy announcing lena dunham being in the cast: pic.twitter.com/8xiLc3cDvY
American Horror Story why..? How do you go from Jessica Lange, to Lady Gaga, to Lena Dunham? pic.twitter.com/9REWfhoFYI— Natayio (@natayio) July 20, 2017
I've watched every single #AHS, even when the episodes started getting corny af. What I'm NOT gon do is watch Lena Dunham ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/LINmypOywD— RiRi (@snarkNbb) July 20, 2017
Me coming back to rescue sarah now that lena dunham is on american horror story pic.twitter.com/kWAIO9Ob3s— ㅤ (@blutjeans) July 20, 2017
me when lena dunham pops up in the first episode of american horror story pic.twitter.com/aMtRiUWx5Y— fat bully (@ricardojkay) July 20, 2017
Click here for our complete guide to American Horror Story Season 7. Next up, check out Rider Strong revealing his favorite horror movies below:
