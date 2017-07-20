Ryan Murphy continues to draw his friends in the American Horror Story world, as he announced Lena Dunham will be joining Season 7. “Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” he tweeted last night. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”

This marks the Girls star's debut venture in TV horror land. She is the latest actor to join the new AHS season, following Arrow's Colton Haynes , Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You, Nip/Tuck) and Scream Queens' Billie Lourd. The only confirmed series regulars at the moment are fan favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

As with all of Murphy's announcements, Dunham's role has not yet been revealed. Neither is the Season 7 premiere date for that matter. Murphy and AHS co-creator Brad Falchuk have remained pretty tight-lipped about what's to come, but we do know the plot will revolve around the 2016 presidential election. It was also confirmed last week that Freak Show's Twisty the Clown will make a chilling return.

While we don't know what Dunham plans to contribute to AHS, the internet was none to happy about the casting decision. Scroll down to see some of the polarizing reactions below.