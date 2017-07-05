What's better than having some new Lil Wayne music to finish off this fine Wednesday? The rapper silently released four songs on his official YouTube account to the welcomed surprise of fans. Out of the group, the biggest highlight is a freestyle over Playboi Carti's viral "Magnolia" single that Weezy teased this morning.

The rapper is loved for his brilliant verses over popular beats, and his latest try on "Magnolia" doesn't disappoint. He references everything from New Orleans, Jay Z, his Roc Nation deal and the continuous tease of Tha Carter V release. The other three tracks—"Loyalty," "Mula Gang" and "Fireworks—features Young Money's Gudda Gudda, HoodyBaby, Jay Jones, Euro and Young Jeezy, respectively. The songs are rumored to be included on the rapper's upcoming Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama, which will be the follow-up to 2013's Dedication 5.