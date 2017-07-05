What's better than having some new Lil Wayne music to finish off this fine Wednesday? The rapper silently released four songs on his official YouTube account to the welcomed surprise of fans. Out of the group, the biggest highlight is a freestyle over Playboi Carti's viral "Magnolia" single that Weezy teased this morning.
The rapper is loved for his brilliant verses over popular beats, and his latest try on "Magnolia" doesn't disappoint. He references everything from New Orleans, Jay Z, his Roc Nation deal and the continuous tease of Tha Carter V release. The other three tracks—"Loyalty," "Mula Gang" and "Fireworks—features Young Money's Gudda Gudda, HoodyBaby, Jay Jones, Euro and Young Jeezy, respectively. The songs are rumored to be included on the rapper's upcoming Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama, which will be the follow-up to 2013's Dedication 5.
DJ Drama recently teased the project on Snapchat, writing “New Orleans it was only right!!!! Soon.” No word of when Dedication 6, or Tha Carter V for that matter, will arrive. The album, which will be Lil Wayne's 11th one, has been delayed for almost three years. The long wait is mainly due to his legal and personal battle with Cash Money co-CEO Birdman, where said Wayne claimed Birdman and the label were specifically holding Tha Carter V from release. He also sued him for $51 million in the process.
Despite the hold up, Weezy has kept busy with 2015's Free Weezy Album and No Ceiling 2, as well as the T-Wayne mixtape with T-Pain that was released in May after nearly an eight-year long wait. While we continue to figure out what the heck is happening with Tha Carter V, enjoy the rest of the rapper's new songs below:
