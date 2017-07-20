It is a sad day for music as, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died, according to TMZ. The artist was 41 years old.

Law enforcement officials claim the cause of death was apparent suicide, stating Bennington hung himself at a private residence in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates. Bennington openly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse throughout his life. He was married to Talinda Ann Bentley and is survived by six children.