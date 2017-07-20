It is a sad day for music as, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died, according to TMZ. The artist was 41 years old.
Law enforcement officials claim the cause of death was apparent suicide, stating Bennington hung himself at a private residence in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates. Bennington openly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse throughout his life. He was married to Talinda Ann Bentley and is survived by six children.
He was the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, one of the biggest rock bands in history. They formed in 1996 and released seven albums, including last May's One More Light that topped the Billboard 200. We will continue to update as more details are revealed about this harrowing news.
Watch an old-school Fuse interview with Linkin Park:
