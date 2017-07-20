The Ultimate Linkin Park Playlist: 30 Essential Songs

Photo of the day

July 19: Hangin' With French

Today Fuse spent an "Unforgettable" afternoon with French Montana chatting about his new album Jungle Rules, his basketball fandom and more. Check out this exclusive photo from the set as Fuse.tv digital editor Bianca Gracie Snapchats with French. Add Fuse on Snapchat (username: fusetv) to watch French on our story now, and keep an eye on Fuse.tv for the full interview coming soon.