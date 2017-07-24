Linkin Park have released their first statement after the tragic news about Chester Bennington's death. In a touching letter posted on Facebook Monday morning, the band pay tribute to their fallen co-frontman. "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," the statement begins.
"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you." The band's heartfelt words come after Bennington was found dead at age 41 in Los Angeles on July 20.
Los Angeles Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter confirmed the singer's death is ruled as suicide by hanging. Half a bottle of alcohol was found in his room but there was no sign of drug abuse. A suicide note was not found and the autopsy is yet to be scheduled. Linkin Park cancelled their One More Light World Tour in the wake of the news, which was set to kick off on July 27.
The band also updated their website to include links to various suicide prevention resources. Corey Taylor, Run the Jewels, Stone Temple Pilots and many other artists have recently paid tribute to the late artist. Read Linkin Park's full statement on Bennington's passing below:
Next, check out a throwback interview with Chester Bennington from 2014 where he reminisces about Linkin Park's career highlights:
User Comments