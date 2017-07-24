Linkin Park have released their first statement after the tragic news about Chester Bennington's death. In a touching letter posted on Facebook Monday morning, the band pay tribute to their fallen co-frontman. "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," the statement begins.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you." The band's heartfelt words come after Bennington was found dead at age 41 in Los Angeles on July 20.