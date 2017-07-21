Thursday morning, just a few hours before news broke of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's death from apparent suicide, the band released a video for the very personal single "Talking To Myself." The track is off the band's 'One More Light' album, released just this past May.

In February of this year Chester explained writing "Talking To Myself" to Kerrang! magazine saying, "It's about relating to how my wife must have felt when I was battling my demons...seeing it going down and not being able to do something must have sucked." Chester has spoken multiple times in the past about his battles with drug and alcohol addiction.