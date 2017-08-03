The annual Chicago festival is back for its twenty-sixth year with an even more diverse lineup of world-class acts than the last.
Running four days long from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6—Lollapalooza 2017 will feature artists Muse, Lorde, Migos, Blink-182, alt-J, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, The Head and the Heart, The Shins, Kaskade, and many more.
Watch all the action above with Red Bull TV and catch an immersive Lollapalooza experience with your favorite acts performing live from Grant Park. The live broadcast kicks off today (August 3) at 6:30 PM. Don't miss our Lollapalooza 2017 coverage all weekend here.
