Among Taylor Swift's squad, Lorde is one of the biggest superstars. But the 20-year-old New Zealand native would like you to know it's not all it seems. Asked by Australian TV program Sunrise what it's like to begin mingling with superstars, she said on Friday:



"The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane, so it's best to be like, 'We're in Wonderland, and that's just what happens around here.' Like, also, I don't hang out with these people at all."

The reporter exerted a scandalized, "Hang on! You're part of Taylor's squad! All the magazines tell us!"

"You know," Lorde answered, "you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling up my idols for advice, necessarily."