Major Lazer releases the video for new single "Know No Better," which follows a young kid who dreams of being a dancer. While the track features Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo, the artists take a back seat as the teen shows off his skills.

Watch as he tries to escape his mundane high school life by dreaming of being one of Major Lazer's backup dancers. In his mind, the kid has the most swag out of all his friends. But does he finally get the dream girl in the end. You have to stick around towards the end of the video to find out! Cabello, Scott, Diplo and Walshy Fire all make quick cameos (there's no Quavo in sight) but the main star is definitely the dancer