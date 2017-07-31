Sexy pop stars and drag queens are not new inclusions in music videos, but they're typically utilized in very different fashions. Major Lazer's just-released "Sua Cara" video looks to change that perspective with a sizzling new visual that focuses on including and showcasing all kinds of individuals in all their sexiness.
Watch "Sua Cara," which translates to "Your Face" in Portuguese, above that sees Brazil's current pop sensation Anitta (who you might remember hearing her on Iggy Azalea's "Switch") and top Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar (who went viral with her Portuguese cover "Lean On" cover "Open Bar") getting down together in the middle of the desert. Look out for the badass singers linking up with Major Lazer maestro Diplo in the desert with the trio shaking alongside together in one of the most diverse (not to mention attractive) pop trio in 2017's mainstream.
Putting Anitta on an equal metaphorical dancefloor as Pabllo makes a big statement about inclusivity in music and that even those who are nonconforming are just as valid and worthy as those conventional beauties. Big props to Diplo & Co. for letting everyone shake it to such a banging track with a ton of potential to break out past the club. The Internet is giving a major co-sign to the inclusion with the video reaching more than 20 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.
"Sua Cara" is a Portuguese banger included on Major Lazer's recently relaesed Know No Better EP that features contributions in English, Spanish and beyond from artists like Camila Cabello, Young Thug, Sean Paul, J Balvin and more. Next, throw it back to the ML guys detailing another one of their unexpected collabs with classic R&B crooner Craig David:
User Comments