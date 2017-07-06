During an interview with the Boston Review , Atwood was randomly asked if she ever ran into the 6 God (probably because they are both from Canada). "I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake. But you have to realize how o-l-d I am," the 77-year-old said. "I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank."

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the hottest shows on Hulu, and it may be getting a major cameo by your favorite rapper for the new season. Well, let's not get our hopes too quickly here! Margaret Atwood, the author of the original novel, says she'd love for Drake to star in the series.

Atwood continued, "Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale?...There you have it. I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?"

The idea of Drake—who is usually an emotional wreck when it comes to females—appearing in the dystopian series where a totalitarian, Christian fundamentalist government brutally controls women doesn't seem too far-fetched. He began his career in Degrassi: The Next Generation as the iconic Wheelchair Jimmy. The artist recently proved his acting chops are still sharp on Saturday Night Live last May and during his 2017 NBA Awards hosting gig at with a spot-on Get Out parody.

