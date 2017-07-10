Marilyn Manson's 10th album, Heaven Upside Down, formerly known as SAY10, is presumably close. He already announced a ton of international tour dates, kicking off July 20 and going all the way through Dec. 9, and today we've got the North American list.

Here's where you can catch Marilyn Manson on tour this fall:

Sept. 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sept. 30 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

Oct. 03 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Oct. 05 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Oct. 08 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 17 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

Oct. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues