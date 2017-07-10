Marilyn Manson's 10th album, Heaven Upside Down, formerly known as SAY10, is presumably close. He already announced a ton of international tour dates, kicking off July 20 and going all the way through Dec. 9, and today we've got the North American list.
Here's where you can catch Marilyn Manson on tour this fall:
Sept. 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sept. 30 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
Oct. 03 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Oct. 05 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
Oct. 08 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 17 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
Oct. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct. 23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Manson previously said his follow-up to 2015's The Pale Emperor reminds friends of "their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals—but with a new, different approach," one that's "pretty violent in its nature for some reason." In case that "SAY10" video with a decapitated Trump surrogate wasn't clear.
