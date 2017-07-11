Michael Jackson's legacy will remain strong even after 8 years of his tragic death, and now the icon's image will be newly transformed for the younger generation. Michael Jackson’s Halloween, an animated special, is set to premiere this fall on CBS.

It will follow two millennial (yes, that word is now used to describe cartoon characters) Vincent (X-Men: Apocalypse's Lucas Till) and Victoria (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising's Kiersey Clemons) who stumble upon the spooky This Place Hotel on Halloween night. They are also joined on their adventure by a fluffy dog named Ichabod. The hotel's name derives from The Jackson 5's 1980 song. Deadline reports the hourlong show is created and produced by Optimum Productions, the Michael Jackson company that is now owned by his estate.