Michael Jackson's legacy will remain strong even after 8 years of his tragic death, and now the icon's image will be newly transformed for the younger generation. Michael Jackson’s Halloween, an animated special, is set to premiere this fall on CBS.
It will follow two millennial (yes, that word is now used to describe cartoon characters) Vincent (X-Men: Apocalypse's Lucas Till) and Victoria (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising's Kiersey Clemons) who stumble upon the spooky This Place Hotel on Halloween night. They are also joined on their adventure by a fluffy dog named Ichabod. The hotel's name derives from The Jackson 5's 1980 song. Deadline reports the hourlong show is created and produced by Optimum Productions, the Michael Jackson company that is now owned by his estate.
Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons will also lend their voices to Michael Jackson’s Halloween. It is directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé (The Boxcar Children) and produced by Daniel Chuba. The special also plans to include music from the King of Pop, as it will end with a rousing dance finale featuring an animated version of MJ himself.
There’s a new animated special coming to TV this fall – Michael Jackson’s Halloween. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/CeJpQLerFB— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) July 11, 2017
