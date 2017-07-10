Barry Jenkins is ready to tackle on another major movie after the success of last year's Moonlight. The director will helm If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of James Baldwin's 1974 novel, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

The book (which was Baldwin's fifth) is set in 1970s Harlem and follows a young engaged couple Fonny and Tish. The pair find solace in the strength of their love while trying to get away from the perils of their dysfunctional families. Fonny is thrown in prison on false rape accusations and his pregnant fiancée tries to prove his innocence. Jenkins began writing the adaptation in 2013—the same summer he penned Moonlight—with guidance from the Baldwin estate.