Barry Jenkins is ready to tackle on another major movie after the success of last year's Moonlight. The director will helm If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of James Baldwin's 1974 novel, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.
The book (which was Baldwin's fifth) is set in 1970s Harlem and follows a young engaged couple Fonny and Tish. The pair find solace in the strength of their love while trying to get away from the perils of their dysfunctional families. Fonny is thrown in prison on false rape accusations and his pregnant fiancée tries to prove his innocence. Jenkins began writing the adaptation in 2013—the same summer he penned Moonlight—with guidance from the Baldwin estate.
We are delighted to entrust Barry Jenkins with this adaptation," Baldwin’s sister, Gloria Karefa-Smart, said in a statement. "Barry is a sublimely conscious and gifted filmmaker, whose Medicine for Melancholy impressed us so greatly that we had to work with him.” Casting for If Beale Street Could Talk hasn't been confirmed yet, but production will begin this October. Following Moonlight's critical acclaim including three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, Jenkins is set to work on an Amazon series based on Colson Whitehead's award-winning novel The Underground Railroad.
Next, watch Fuse's hilarious Oscars Best Picture recap for Moonlight:
User Comments