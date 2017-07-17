The studio version of a long-awaited My Chemical Romance track is finally available for your streaming pleasure.

Fans remember "Every Snowflake Is Different (Just Like You)" originally airing on kids TV show Yo Gabba Gabba! back in 2011 with the MCR guys rocking colorful ski gear and remarkably big smiles. The Christmas track was only available thanks to clever fan rips, but now the full song is available thanks to the newly released Yo Gabba Gabba! Hey! soundtrack. Stream via Spotify below: