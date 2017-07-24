Ross Lynch has fully shed his former Disney Channel sheen with the release of the first teaser trailer for My Friend Dahmer. 21-year-old Lynch is known for his work in Austin & Ally, the Teen Beach movies and the Walt Disney Records band R5. Now, though, he's breaking out in an entirely new way.

My Friend Dahmer depicts the side of the infamous serial killer that we rarely see: The time before he spiraled into darkness. Specifically, what his life was like in high school in Akron, Ohio.