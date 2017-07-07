"And not only has Season 2 already been green lit, but the episode order has been doubled to eight episodes," executive producer Adi Shankar (Lone Survivor, Machine Gun Preacher, Dredd) tells Cinema Runner in an in-depth interview. "So the chapter definitely hasn’t fully closed on this story."

Netflix's much-hyped animated Castlevania series premiered today, and the video game adaptation's second season is already a go. It's great news for folks who'll find themselves starved for more after this initial run totaling just 94 minutes chopped into four short episodes.

Shankar spoke about Castlevania's hand-drawn genesis, saying 2D animators are becoming hard to find:

"It’s become an antiquated art form, which is so sad. I mean sure, Pixar and Dreamworks are dope, but that doesn’t mean that 2D stuff has to disappear. So we had to like set up the infrastructure to even do something like this."

Shankar previously said he was "personally guaranteeing that this is going to be the best fucking video game adaptation ever made to date."

