The dystopian thrills continue in the new Blade Runner 2049 trailer, which follows the epic first look that debuted back in May. "I thought you'd might be able to help me with a case... any idea where I could find him" LAPD Officer K (played by Ryan Gosling) says to Dave Bautista's character (who may be a replicant) before the two get into an epic fight.

The trailer then gives more insight to the manipulative and slightly creepy Neander Wallace (Jared Leto). "Every leap of civilization was built off the backs of slaves," he whispers in a menacing tone. "Replicants are the future, but I can only make so many. I have the lock, and he has the key." Robin Wright and Harrison Ford as Rick Deckhard also make appearances as they try to tackle these replicants who are on the verge of war.