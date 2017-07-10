Despite having no idea what to specifically expect, Hulu's Castle Rock has us psyched. The J.J. Abrams–produced anthology series brings fans back to one of Stephen King's two most famous fictional Maine towns, and the onscreen talent is starting to stir up the tide of familiarity-waves that frequent wanderers of the SK multiverse are used to being bathed in.

Joining Castle Rock today is Bill Skarsgård, the 26-year-old Swede playing Pennywise in the upcoming big-screen It remake. Less than a month ago, Sissy Spacek, who iconically played Carrie White in the 1976 adaptation of King's debut novel, joined the show.