Have you ever wondered how the world of Rugrats would translate in book form? Well Nickelodeon made it happen! The network partnered with BOOM! Studios to create a comic book series based on the popular '90s cartoon, Comicbook.com reports.

Tommy, Chucky, Phil and Lil, Dil, Angelica and Susie will continue their fun adventures as they try to figure out how their seemingly naive parents know their every move. The series will be published under BOOM! Studios' KaBOOM! imprint, which is catered for a younger audience. Filip Sablik, President Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios, said in a statement:

“As longtime fans of Nickelodeon’s innovative, outstanding programming, we couldn’t be happier to kick off our partnership with the return of Rugrats. The entire team at Nickelodeon has been a fantastic partner, working with us to deliver the best all-new stories of your favorite animated shows in comic book form through our all-ages KaBOOM! imprint.”