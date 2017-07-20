Nine Inch Nails gave Bakersfield, Calif. a memorable show on Wednesday night, which marked the band's first concert in three years. Trent Reznor decided to pay homage to the late David Bowie with a cover of Blackstar cut “I Can’t Give Everything Away.”

Reznor told the audience he was working on a version of the song with his late friend, whom he and fellow band members referred to as "a hero of all of ours." "We were in the studio kind of messing around and when [the news of Bowie's death] hit, it felt like we needed to do something...to process it in some way," he explained. "So we worked a song of his that gave us some sort of closure. We didn't release it, but we will play it for you now tonight."