Surprise! Nine Inch Nails have announced their new EP ADD VIOLENCE, which will mark the second installment in their music trilogy. The 5-track project is lead with "Less Than," the intense single that the band premiered today (July 13).
"Less Than" is a mix of '80s-inspired New Wave, electronica and metal that will have you grooving to its stomping percussion that lays above a screeching melody. According to a press release, the ADD VIOLENCE EP “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time." “The sonic palette expands significantly from Not the Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance," it continues. "The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filed cover artwork and accompanying physical component.”
The new EP will arrive on July 21, but if you're too impatient you can click here for the pre-order link. ADD VIOLENCE comes after December's Not the Actual Events EP, with a third and final EP in the trilogy to follow soon. "Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?" frontman Trent Reznor wrote in an apology email last month. "Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do. More information on this shortly.”
Live Shots: Nine Inch Nails Tear It Up at Voodoo Fest
Trent Reznor and Co. closed out Day Two of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience with an absolutely electrifying set. Check out our photos here!
