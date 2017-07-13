Surprise! Nine Inch Nails have announced their new EP ADD VIOLENCE, which will mark the second installment in their music trilogy. The 5-track project is lead with "Less Than," the intense single that the band premiered today (July 13).

"Less Than" is a mix of '80s-inspired New Wave, electronica and metal that will have you grooving to its stomping percussion that lays above a screeching melody. According to a press release, the ADD VIOLENCE EP “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time." “The sonic palette expands significantly from Not the Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance," it continues. "The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filed cover artwork and accompanying physical component.”