You could almost hear the pop-punk hearts breaking around the world when Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert announced their separation over the holiday weekend. The Paramore frontwoman and New Found Glory guitarist released a joint statement on Instagram on July 1 (which has since been deleted) explaining the decision.

“So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There’s real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear…Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity crap,” they began the statement. The former couple continued:

“We want to publicly state—plainly, and only this time—that we are splitting up. We also feel it, important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes. That’s something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally."