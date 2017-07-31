One month after getting an “Applehead” tattoo on her foot as a tribute to her late father Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson just added more ink to her ever-growing collection. This time, the 19-year-old brought along her godfather Macaulay Culkin to get matching tattoos on July 29 in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old Home Alone actor, who memorably starred in the King of Pop's "Black or White" music video, left West Hollywood’s Tattoo Mania with a spoon tattoo on his right forearm. Jackson's is on her left forearm floating among several other tattoos. This is Culkin's first body ink.
#NEW Photo of @ParisJackson and Macaulay Culkin pic.twitter.com/0VyxullFf2— Prince-Pαris-Bigi J. (@PrinceParisBigi) July 30, 2017
People who get spoon tattoos often have struggled with a chronic disease in the past. Over the years, Jackson has openly discussed her depression, addiction to drugs and suicide attempts, following her father's June 2009 death.
Notably, Jackson spoke at her father's funeral, saying, "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. I just wanted to say I love him...so much."
