One month after getting an “Applehead” tattoo on her foot as a tribute to her late father Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson just added more ink to her ever-growing collection. This time, the 19-year-old brought along her godfather Macaulay Culkin to get matching tattoos on July 29 in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old Home Alone actor, who memorably starred in the King of Pop's "Black or White" music video, left West Hollywood’s Tattoo Mania with a spoon tattoo on his right forearm. Jackson's is on her left forearm floating among several other tattoos. This is Culkin's first body ink.