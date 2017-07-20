This morning Pokémon GO shocked fans with a new trailer showing the five Legendary birds in action and teasing how trainers will be able to team up to catch them. Last month the game integrated the new Raid battles functionality . In Raid battles, players "meet" at Pokémon gyms and team up to defeat super-powerful Pokémon for a chance to catch them.

Pokémon GO was released (in the U.S. and other regions) just over a year ago on July 7, 2016, and soon after globally. Within days the mobile game from developers Niantic and Nintendo was an instant smash. Since its release fans have been wondering when they'll be able to catch the rare Legendary Pokémon like Mewtwo, Zapdos and more. Today we find out it could be very soon!

These Raid battles will be how trainers can unite and work together to defeat (and hopefully catch) Legendary Pokémon. The first Legendary Pokémon will be unlocked this weekend on Saturday July 22, at the big, real-life Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago celebrating the game's first birthday. Apparently, if players at this event are able to defeat the first Legendary, the rest will be unleashed widely for us all the next day, Sunday, July 23.

Note: While this new trailer shows the five Legendary birds: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia and Ho-Oh, there's no word on whether Mewtwo (or his cute lil' bro Mew) will be part of this update. We're guessing Nintendo and Niantic would hold on to that reveal for another big even or milestone, but you never know!

