Sources are saying Tarantino's Charles Manson tale could involve his Inglourious Basterds star Brad Pitt, as well as Jennifer Lawrence. Deadline adds that Samuel L. Jackson, who's starred in four of Quentin's eight movies and contributed to two others, will also take part.

Quentin Tarantino's making his first movie based on a true story. Showbiz trades began spilling news late on Tuesday that the 54-year-old writer/director of films like Kill Bill and Django Unchained is doing what The Hollywood Reporter writes is "promising to be a unique take on the Manson Family murders."

A more specific rumor has Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie in talks to play Sharon Tate, who was murdered by Manson's followers while eight months pregnant in 1969, when she was just 26. Commenters have started addressing concerns that Tarantino's predilection for intense violence will be poorly matched with the tragic real-life murder; others are wondering if the untitled project will actually just use the Manson Family era as a backdrop for a different/original story or stories, plural, Pulp Fiction style.

One thing that sucks about this is that when info about The Hateful Eight (and specifically the script) leaked online in 2014, QT vowed not to make the film at all. While everything ended up okay, hopefully we don't get into another situation like that here, because this film will be dope.

It also might be Quentin Tarantino's second-to-last; he's promised for years to hang it up after 10 movies.