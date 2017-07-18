After yesterday's explosive report that R. Kelly was allegedly holding young women in an abusive cult, one of the women has spoken out.

Joycelyn Savage gave an interview with TMZ where she denied some of the claims. "I'm in a happy place with my life and I am not being brainwashed or anything like that," she said in a video interview, that you can watch below. "I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me."

While Savage denied being a hostage and her family's claims that said otherwise, she did decline to answer any questions about where she was living, if she was living with other people and if she is "free to go." Watch below: