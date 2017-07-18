After yesterday's explosive report that R. Kelly was allegedly holding young women in an abusive cult, one of the women has spoken out.
Joycelyn Savage gave an interview with TMZ where she denied some of the claims. "I'm in a happy place with my life and I am not being brainwashed or anything like that," she said in a video interview, that you can watch below. "I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me."
While Savage denied being a hostage and her family's claims that said otherwise, she did decline to answer any questions about where she was living, if she was living with other people and if she is "free to go." Watch below:
R. Kelly's reps issued a statement on Monday, July 18, denying the report, claiming, "Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."
Savage's family also held a news conference on Monday to defend and reiterate their claims about the singer. The family members allege that Joycelyn is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome and will repeat what the singer instructs her to say. He also backed up the claim that there are multiple women involved.
